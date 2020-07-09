-
-
Chase Seiffert shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2020
Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the par-5 11th, Seiffert chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
