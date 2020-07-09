Chase Koepka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his day in 156th at 8 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Koepka had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Koepka to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Koepka to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 6 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Koepka to 8 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 8 over for the round.