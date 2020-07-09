In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hoffman's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 148 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman's tee shot went 276 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.