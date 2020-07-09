In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Howell III chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Howell III hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.