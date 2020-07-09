In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schwartzel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.