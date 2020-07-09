Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz hit his tee shot 285 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.