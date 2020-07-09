-
Cameron Tringale shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Tringale's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
