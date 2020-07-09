Cameron Percy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Percy had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Percy's his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Percy's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Percy got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Percy to 4 over for the round.