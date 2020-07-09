In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Davis got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Davis at 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Davis hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Davis's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Davis missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Davis to even for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.