Cameron Champ putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
