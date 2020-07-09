In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Pan's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Pan hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.