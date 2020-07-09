In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

An got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, An chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept An at 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, An's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 5 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, An's his second shot went 17 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, An's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 over for the round.