In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Bud Cauley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Cauley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cauley's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Cauley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Cauley's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 151 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green fourth, Cauley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Cauley hit his 84 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.