In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Bubba Watson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 153rd at 7 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Watson's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Watson to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watson his third shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watson to 7 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 6 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Watson his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Watson's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 7 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Watson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.