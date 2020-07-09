In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Brooks Koepka chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Koepka went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.

Koepka got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Koepka to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Koepka's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.