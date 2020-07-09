In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Burgoon's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.