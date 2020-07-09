In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garnett's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.