In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stuard hit his 85 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Stuard to 3 over for the round.