In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gay finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Brian Gay hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Gay's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gay's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Gay's tee shot went 308 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 62 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.