Brendan Steele putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brendan Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Steele's 185 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
