In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Snedeker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.