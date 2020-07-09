-
Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Brandon Wu hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Wu got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wu's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
Wu had a 351-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.
