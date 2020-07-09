-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Van Pelt got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Van Pelt's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Van Pelt's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
