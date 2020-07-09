In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoag hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoag hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoag at 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

Hoag tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.