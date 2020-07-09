In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Billy Horschel's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Horschel's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Horschel to even-par for the round.