Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hossler at 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.