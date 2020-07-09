-
Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cook hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Cook's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cook got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Cook hit his 120 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
