Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 1 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
