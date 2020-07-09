Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Landry had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Landry's 74 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Landry to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Landry's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.