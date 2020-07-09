In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schenk hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.