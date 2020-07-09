In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Long's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Long's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 under for the round.