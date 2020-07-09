In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 141 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 173 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hadwin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hadwin's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.