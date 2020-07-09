In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Aaron Wise hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, and Zach Johnson; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under.

Wise hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wise's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Wise had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

At the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.