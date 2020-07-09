Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Baddeley had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Baddeley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 93 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.