Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Zach Johnson hits it close on No. 16, makes birdie in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Brendan Steele, Brendon Todd, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Johnson at even-par for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
