  • Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson hits it close on No. 16, makes birdie in Round 4 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.