Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Schauffele's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
