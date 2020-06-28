  • Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 3 at Travelers

    In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.