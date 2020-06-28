In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Will Gordon hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 3rd at 17 under with Kevin Streelman; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; and Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gordon's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gordon hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.