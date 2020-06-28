-
-
Wesley Bryan shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Wesley Bryan hits it close, makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Travelers
null
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 25th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 17 under.
Bryan got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Bryan hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bryan's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.