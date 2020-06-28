-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hovland's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 3 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Hovland hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
