Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 second, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan hit his tee shot 288 yards to the fairway bunker on the 443-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.