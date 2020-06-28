In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Merritt's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Merritt's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.