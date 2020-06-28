-
Tom Hoge shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Travelers
Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 37th at 9 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under, Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under, and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
