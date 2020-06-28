-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Im had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Im's 75 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
