Sung Kang shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Sung Kang birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 16 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Kang had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
