  • Si Woo Kim shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim taps in for birdie after strong chip on No. 15 in Round 4 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.