In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Kim hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kim's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 5 under for the round.