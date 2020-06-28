-
Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry bunker hole-out on No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Lowry had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
