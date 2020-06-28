-
Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under, Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under, and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Seung-Yul Noh's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Noh hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Noh chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Noh's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Noh had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.
