In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 30th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Garcia's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Garcia hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Garcia's tee shot went 132 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Garcia hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garcia hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.