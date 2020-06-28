-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under, Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under, and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
