Scott Brown shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round in 65th at 1 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
Brown got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Brown hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Brown got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Brown's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
